Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced their new film Dunki with a funny promo video on April 19. Dunki will be helmed by Hirani and produced by Hirani and Gauri Khan. The flick is scheduled for release in theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie will see Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Is Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Film Titled 'Return Ticket'? Fans Think So But Hold That Thought.

Check Out The Title Announcement Video Below:

