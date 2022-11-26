After Rajkummar Rao, it's Ayushmann Khurrana who will be seen as the guest on Shehnaaz Gill's talk show. As per a video shared by Viral Bhayani, we get to see the actress-singer hosting the Bollywood star on Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. FYI, Khurrana has collaborated with Gill to promote his upcoming film, An Action Hero. Shehnaaz Gill Looked Stunning in a Classic Kanjivaram Saree As She Attended the Filmfare Awards South 2022.

Shehnaaz Gill With Ayushmann Khurrana:

