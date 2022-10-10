Shehnaaz Gill was among the many celebrities who attended the Filmfare Awards South. She was also one of many stylishly dressed celebrities who showed up on the red carpet looking stunning. She decided to go with a classic kanjivaram green and gold saree for the event and paired it with heavy jewellery. Shehnaaz Gill Rolls in Mud As She Enjoys ‘Spa Time’ During Her Off Road Trip.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

