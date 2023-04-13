Shehnaaz Gill's popular chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz is all set to witness a new dashing guest. Well, as the next star to chit-chat with the Bigg Boss star is going to be none other than rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Gill took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS pics from the shoot and it looks awesomesauce. The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Others Groove to 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' During Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Promotions (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill Meets Honey Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

