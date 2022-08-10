Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and informed everyone that she has injured her leg while shooting an action sequence for her next. She posted a picture on IG which see the actress on wheelchair smiling and posing. "They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally," she captioned the post. Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Make Her OTT Debut With Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Cop Series.

