Popular filmmaker Shiv Kumar Khurana is no more. He was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai due to age-related illnesses and breathed his last at the age of 83 on October 25. FYI, the director was best known for films like Mitti Aur Sona, Badnaam, Badkaar, Bud Naseeb, Be Aabroo, and Sone Ki Zanjeer. May his soul RIP. Esmayeel Shroff Dies; Veteran Director Was Known for Films Like Thodisi Bewafaii, Bulundi Among Others.

RIP Shiv Kumar Khurana:

