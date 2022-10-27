Veteran Bollywood film director Esmayeel Shroff is no more. Reportedly, he passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where was hospitalised a month ago after a heart attack. He was around 65. The deceased was known for films like Thodi Si Bewafai, Bulundi, Ahista Ahista among others. Atlas Ramachandran, Businessman and Malayalam Film Producer, Dies at 80 in Dubai.

RIP Esmayeel Shroff:

Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji at the age of 82 in Mumbai. Had directed many hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Surya etc . It’s another big loss to the film industry . Heartfelt condolences to his family . ॐ शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Wvt1t6QeW — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 26, 2022

