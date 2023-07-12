Shraddha Kapoor's goofy idea needs no introduction and the actress leaves no chance to share a laugh or two with her fans. Lately, Kim Kardashian's mirror selfie with a mysterious eerie shadow is going viral. Kim even wrote, “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window." Seeing this, Shraddha took to her social media account and shared a hilarious response to it. She wrote, "Woh Stree Hai... Woh Kahin bhi pochonch sakti hai." Well, we hope Kim checks this post and responds to Shraddha, maybe these two celebrities can join hands and solve the Stree issue. Stree 2 Shoot Begins! Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi's Film to Release in August 2024 (Watch Video).

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post:

Shraddha Kapoor's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Stree 2 Short Video Here:

