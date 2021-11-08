Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari groove like a pro as they dances on Harrdy Sandhu’s latest Punjabi track ‘Bijlee Bijlee'. Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram and shared the reel. It can be seen in the video, that both of them gives super cool moves on every beat of the track. Shweta wrote, "Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself." Have a look.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

