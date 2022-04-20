Siddhant Chaturvedi often likes to take a break and spend time amidst the mountains. He recently took a trip to Rishikesh and has now shared a clip from there. He took to Instagram to post a montage video of his stay in the beautiful city where he spend some really fun moments with different people. The video became even more special as fans were treated with another song sung by the star. Fast X: Vin Diesel Reveals New Title Logo As the Team Begins Shooting for the Film.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)