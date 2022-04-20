Vin Diesel took to social media to reveal the first official Fast & Furious 10 logo. Along with the logo, Vin also revealed that the filming for the highly-anticipated sequel has also commenced. The film also stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson and Sung Kang. Dippam Dappam Song From Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Lyrical Video of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Song Out.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)