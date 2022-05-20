It looks like Sonam Kapoor is missing her hubby, Anand Ahuja a lot. She took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of lovey-dovey pictures of her and her hubby and expressed how much she misses him. In the first picture, we can see her kissing Anand on his cheeks as he clicks a selfie. In another picture, one can see Anand planting a kiss on Sonam’s cheeks. Sonam wrote 'Miss you' on both the stories along with a crying emoji. Sonam Kapoor Wishes Anand Ahuja On Their Wedding Anniversary With Some Loved-Up Pictures And A Note Saying ‘An Eternity To Go’.

Check Out The Photos Below:

Adorable

Sonam Kapoor's Insta Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Cute

Sonam Kapoor's Insta Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

