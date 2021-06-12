A lot has been written and said about the release date of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. This Rohit Shetty movie was supposed to release in 2020 but got postponed to an unknown date due to the pandemic. Now, as per Box Office Worldwide, the flick might release on the big screens on Independence day 2021 (August 15).

Sooryavanshi's Old Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

