Today is Rohit Shetty's birthday and the day began on a good note with Sooryavanshi finally getting a release date. The film will release on April 30, 2021. Now the filmmaker has shared a post hoping that the vaccination drive will help the Government consider lifting the 50% occupancy limit at the theatres by the time the film releases. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in key roles with cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Check out Rohit Shetty's hopeful note to fans and everyone else about Sooryavanshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

