Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty are celebrating their wedding anniversary on December 25. It's a double celebration for the couple as it's Christmas as well as their 30 years of togetherness today. Now, amidst the celebrations, Suniel took to social media and wished his wifey with the most adorable post. The actor shared a throwback click from the duo's young days and wrote, "Beautiful then …Beautiful now … Beautiful forever …happy happy 30th anniv wifey." Aww!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)