Popular Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya has dropped his latest track titled Surroor 2021. This happens to be the redux version of his career's biggest hit. The beats in his latest melody are fun to listen to and adding to it Uditi Singh creates magic with her presence in the song. The track is composed, written, and sung by Himesh Reshammiya.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)