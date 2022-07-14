Lalit Modi, former Indian Premier League chairman, has announced that he is going to marry bollywood actress and former miss universe Sushmita Sen. The businessman with his family has just returned to London after a luxurious tour of Maldives and Sardinia. Modi has said that he will soon tie the knot with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. In his last Tweet, the former IPL chairman said that he has married with Sushmita. But later in his latest Tweet, he has clarified that he is yet to marry his girlfriend Sushmita Sen.

Check Lalit Modi's tweet:

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Check His latest Tweet:

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

