Sushmita Sen has turned a year older today. The actress shared a stunning picture of her and penned a special note on the occasion of her 47th birthday today. She mentioned in her Insta post, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!!” Taali: Sushmita Sen to Play Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant in Upcoming Series, Shares Her Intense First Look.

Sushmita Sen’s Note

