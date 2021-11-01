The makers of Tadap have promised that the first song from the film titled “Tumse Bhi Zyada” will be the love anthem of the year. The teaser of the song has been unveiled and looks like this love ballad will rule hearts. This romantic number highlights debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s sizzling chemistry. The teaser also shows mushy moments between the newest onscreen pair of Bollywood. “Tumse Bhi Zyada” composed by Pritam and crooned by Arijit Singh will be released tomorrow.

Watch The Teaser Of “Tumse Bhi Zyada” Song Below:

