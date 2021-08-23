The makers of Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s film titled Thalaivii have finalised its release date! As the biopic on the former actress and six times CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa will be out in theatres on September 10, 2021. In the movie, Kangana plays the role of Jayalalithaa.

