Anupam Kher's The Signature poster is out and the veteran actor is seen in the common man avatar holding umbrella in his look from the film. This project will also mark Kher's 525th film in Indian cinema. The Signature is helmed by Gajendra Ahire and it also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Manoj Joshi, and Ranvir Shorey among others. The Signature: Mahima Chaudhry Fights Back Tears on the Sets of the Movie As She Joins Anupam Kher for Photoshoot (Watch Video).

Anupam Kher's The Signature Poster

