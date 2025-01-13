Actor Manoj Joshi slammed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and IndiGo on January 13 for failing to update the name of Aurangabad airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in their systems. Joshi took to X, expressing his disappointment over the continued oversight. He wrote, “Travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, but it’s disappointing to see @AAI_Official still hasn’t updated the name from Aurangabad.” Despite the Maharashtra government's decision to rename the city, both AAI and IndiGo have failed to reflect the change. Joshi further stated that he raised the issue almost a year ago, yet no action has been taken. 'Worst Airline Experience' Abhishek Sharma Blasts Indigo Airlines for Ruining His 'One-Day Holiday' As Indian Cricket Team Star Misses Flight (See Instagram Story).

Manoj Joshi Slams AAI, IndiGo Over Aurangabad Airport Name Change

Travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, but it’s disappointing to see @AAI_Official still hasn’t updated the name from Aurangabad in their system. The Maharashtra Govt. changed the city’s name, yet @IndiGo6E and AAI continue to ignore this. I raised the issue almost a year ago. https://t.co/JCfI93lIjc pic.twitter.com/eDGy4bsxty — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)