Today, May 29, the Indian Army announced that 22 Indian Army mountaineers successfully scaled Mount Everest (8,848 metres) on May 27. The feat marked the grand success of the Silver Jubilee Everest Expedition, a flagship initiative of the Indian Army's Adventure Wing. The expedition was led by Lt Col Bhanoo Pathak, alongside Major Mehak Mehta and Major Anirudh Yadav, under the expert leadership of expedition commander Lt Col Manoj Joshi. "The team's achievement is not just a feat of physical endurance but also a historic tribute to the Indian Army's first Everest Expedition in 1985 - exactly 40 years ago," the Indian Army said.

Indian Army Mountaineers Successfully Scale Mt Everest

