Vivek Agnihotri is all set to unveil a new film that’s based on a true story titled The Vaccine War. Sharing the first look poster of the upcoming movie, the filmmaker mentioned in his post, “Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values.” Produced by Pallavi Joshi, the film is all set to be released in 11 languages on Independence Day next year. The Kashmir Files: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Elated As the Movie Gets Selected at IFFI’s Indian Panorama Section!

The Vaccine War First Look

For the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. At @i_ambuddha & @AAArtsOfficial it’s our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema pic.twitter.com/AZKnPGiskn — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

