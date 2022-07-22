Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often shares adorable pictures of her family members on Instagram, especially the munchkins of the house. Her latest post features Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, her nephew, Jeh Ali Khan. He is seen dressed in a white casual attire and donned cute sunglasses and ‘contemplating, his next move’, as his aunt Saba cites in the post. This pic of him is sure to brighten up your day. Jeh Ali Khan Is Aww-Worthy Is New Pics Shared by Aunt Saba Straight From London!

Jeh Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

