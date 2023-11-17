Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 did see a phenomenal collection in the first three days of its release. But from the fourth day onwards, it started to see a dip in numbers. On the fifth day, the Hindi version of Maneesh Sharma directorial collected Rs 18 crore at the domestic box office. The total collection of the spy thriller, also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, stands at Rs 188.25 crore in India. Ridhi Dogra Lights 1000 Diyas on Diwali to Express Gratitude for Jawan Success and Sends Wishes for Tiger 3 Triumph (View Pics).

Tiger 3 Collections

#Tiger3 holds strongly on Day 5, with collections similar to #BhaiDooj holiday, on a working Thu… Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50 cr, Wed 20.50 cr, Thu 18 cr. Total: ₹ 183 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice The mass pockets continue to dominate, contributing a large… pic.twitter.com/FTjA19s1qF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2023

