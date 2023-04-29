As per ETimes, Sheezan Khan is the latest confirmed contestant to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor, who was arrested following the alleged suicide of Tunisha Sharma, has reportedly applied for travel permission from court to take part in Rohit Shetty hosted KKK 13. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Sheezan was last seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. RIP Tunisha Sharma: Sayantani Ghosh Pens an Emotional Note in the Memory of Her Late Co-Star Tunisha, Calls Her ‘Butterfly’.

Sheezan Khan in KKK 13:

The matter is scheduled to be heard tomorrow. The Vasai court had granted him the bail last month but also ordered him to turn up his passport and to refrain from leaving the country without first getting permission from the judge. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 28, 2023

