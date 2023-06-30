The latest update with regards to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is that TV star Sheezan Khan and reality queen Soundous Moufakir are eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. Even though there has been no official confirmation on this news, buzz is strong that due to poor performance in elimination stunt, they were shown the exit door. The shooting of the show currently is going on in Cape Town. KKK 13 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: GHKKPM's Aishwarya Sharma Is First Finalist of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show – Reports.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Eviction Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)