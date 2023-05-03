Sheezan Khan is all set to participate on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as Vasai court today has given a green signal for the temporary return of his passport to travel for work purpose. “I had full faith that justice wouldn’t be denied," the actor told ETimes. For the unaware, Sheezan is currently out on bail for allegedly abetting suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma. Sheezan Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Actor to Participate on the Show Post Getting Bail in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case – Reports.

Sheezan Khan in KKK 13:

