In a video message released on social media, TV actress Tunisha Sharma's mother has accused her Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan of "cheating" and "using" her daughter.The 20-year-old rising star, who committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of the TV serial at Vasai, Mumbai, was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan Mohammed Khan, but they had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma Death: Actress’ Mother Claims Sheezan Khan Had ‘Promised To Marry Her’.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by Tunisha's mother. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the two actors, who were in a relationship, broke up 15 days ago. Tunisha's mother is blaming Sheezan for her daughter's mental stress and depression. Tunisha Sharma Death: Waliv Police Are Also Probing the Angle of ‘Love Jihad’ in Actress’ Investigation.

In the video message, Vanita Sharma, Tunisha's mother, alleged: "Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared. I have lost my child." Earlier, Tunisha's uncle, Pawan Sharma, had alleged to the media that Sheezan was involved with several other women.

