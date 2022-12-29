Twinkle Khanna and her late dad, veteran actor Rajesh Khanna share their birth date. On their shared birthday, the former shared a throwback picture of her herself with her dad and captioned it as, ‘A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories’. Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Akshay Kumar Shares Cute Video of Wifey Dancing and Singing To Wish Her on Her Special Day (View Post).

Twinkle Khanna With Rajesh Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)