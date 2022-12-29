On Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, Akshay Kumar has shared the cutest video post on Instagram. He shared a video of his wifey singing and dancing and penned the sweetest note for her that will leave you in splits. He mentioned in it, “But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina.” Twinkle Khanna Birthday: 7 Quirky Instagram Posts From The Queen Of Sass That You Must See!

Akshay Kumar’s Birthday Post For Twinkle Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)