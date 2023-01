The women of Team India have come out victorious against England at the U-19 T20 World Cup. Ajay Devgn and Vishal K wished them congratulations, saying their future is certainly bright.

View Tweets Here:

What a clinical all round performance to become the #U19T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS!! Congratulations girls on a historic win 👏👏👏 Truly a proud moment for India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VUMnkv6Xls — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)