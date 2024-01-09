Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, aged 55 and hailed for his artistry in the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, has passed away in Kolkata while battling prostate cancer, according to PTI. Initially treated at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, he later chose to continue his care exclusively in Kolkata. Despite showing positive progress after admission to a private hospital, his health deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month. Rashid Khan’s Health Is ‘Critical’ Due to Prostate Cancer, Singer Placed on Ventilator in Kolkata Hospital.

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies: Doctors — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2024

