On the occasion of Nandita Mahtani's birthday, lover Vidyut Jammwal made sure to wish his fiancé. As the actor took to social media and shared a romantic video that basically sees a compilation of all the good moments spent by Vidyut-Nandita together. He captioned the clip as, "Happy Birthday ALWAYS," with a heart emoji. That's really cute of the guy!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

