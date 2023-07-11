Vignesh Shivan, the renowned Tamil director, proudly showed his support for his wife, Nayanthara, as she embarks on her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Jawan'. Shivan took to Instagram to share director Atlee's social media post about the film's review, expressing his delight and extending heartfelt congratulations to Nayanthara. In his Instagram story, Shivan commended Nayanthara's captivating presence in the film, applauding her dream debut alongside the King of Bollywood. He also praised music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his outstanding contribution to the film. Shivan further expressed his admiration for actor Vijay Sethupathi and showered praises on director Atlee, emphasising the international look and the immense efforts put into the movie. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Highest Views Ever in 24 Hours For Any Indian Film!

Check Out The Post Here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out The Prevue Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)