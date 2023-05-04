Anupam Kher will be starring in YRF's new entertainer for OTT titled Vijay 69. The OTT platform on which the film will be released on has not been revealed yet, but as poster has! Vijay 69 has been described as a "quirky slice-of-life film" about a man who tries to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Anupam Kher's Short Film Retake to Premiere at New York Indian Film Festival!

View Vijay 69 First Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)