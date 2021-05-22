Popular music composer from the 80s and 90s, Vijay Patil aka Raamlaxman is no more. As per Lokmat, he died in Nagpur due to prolonged illness. He was 78. The legendary was a huge name in showbiz and has composed many hit tunes for films like Taraana, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and more.

