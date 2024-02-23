On February 7, 2024, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were blessed with their first child, a baby boy. Today, February 23, they joyously shared the first picture of their son, accompanied by a heartfelt message from Vikrant Massey expressing their deep gratitude for this beautiful blessing. Along with the first photo of their newborn son, the couple also revealed his name - Vardaan. Taking to their Instagram account, Vikrant and Sheetal shared the photo with their baby boy and wrote, “Nothing short of a blessing…We named him Vardaan!!!” 'No Intention To Malign Hindu Community'! Vikrant Massey Issues Apology, Clarifies Intention Regarding Controversial Ram-Sita Post.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Instagram Post

