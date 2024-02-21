Vikrant Massey apologises for a controversial tweet resurfacing from 2018. The tweet, featuring a cartoon of Lord Ram and Sita, sparked debates on social media. In the original tweet, he expressed concern over societal issues and commented on the Kathua and Unnao cases. However, controversy arose due to an accompanying cartoon depicting Goddess Sita expressing relief for being kidnapped by Ravan rather than Ram's supporters. In his apology, Massey acknowledges inadvertently offending the Hindu community and expresses regret over any hurt sentiments caused. He wrote, "As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard." The 12th Fail actor assures the public of his lack of intention to malign any religion, taking the additional step of deleting the old post to mitigate further controversy. Vikrant Massey Opens Up About His Brother’s Conversion to Islam at 17: ‘I’ve Seen Lot of Arguments on Religion and Spirituality’.

Vikrant Massey's Old Post:

Vikrant Massey's New Post:

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

