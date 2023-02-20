During #AskSRK session on Twitter, one of the users asked Shah Rukh Khan about his retirement plans from films and who would be the ‘next big thing’ after him. Well, the Pathaan star’s response would surely by loved by all SRKians across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan replied saying, “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!” Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Has ‘Lots of Pets’ and the Reason Why He Doesn’t Put Their Pics on Social Media Will Leave You in Splits.

Shah Rukh Khan On Retiring From Acting

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

