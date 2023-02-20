Shah Rukh Khan, who is enjoying the success of Pathaan, has answered to one of the Twitter users question around having pets. The Twitter user asked, ‘Do you like pets? Why did you never have one?’ To this King Khan responded saying, “I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me….” Shah Rukh Khan Suggests DDLJ for a Baby Fan Who Seems To Be Disappointed With Pathaan.

SRK On Having Pets

I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…. https://t.co/JhdwLJKEXk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

