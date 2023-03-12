It is filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s birthday today and Yami Gautam has dropped the loveliest pic to wish her hubby on this special day. She shared a loved up pic that also gave glimpses of the director’s intimate birthday celebration. The perfect décor, candle light set up, birthday cake, flowers and the much-in-love couple make this frame a perfect one. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Perform Puja at Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh (View Pics).

Aditya Dhar & Yami Gautam

