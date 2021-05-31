Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes eight years. The Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer released in 2013 and gave a new generation many feels. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has left a lasting impression on the minds of the youth with its flashy costumes, beautiful locales and decor, some good moments. It also brought together ex-lovers Ranbir and Deepika for a movie for the first time after their breakup. But what stood out for us was the music. Even today, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani puts us in a happy mood every time the songs are played out. Fans are remembering their time watching the film at the theatres. Right now to think about it is a luxury.

Check out some fan reactions here...

IT'S BEEN 8 YEARS OF YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI.. OMG! I STILL REMEMBER THE SUMMER OF 2013. I WENT TO WATCH THIS MOVIE IN THE THEATERS WITH MY COUSINS AND THEN WE WENT TO KFC AND IT STARTED RAINING... OH GOOD DAYS! 😭 pic.twitter.com/2ACmiM3ehP — koko claimed track 6 (@meischaotic) May 30, 2021

The trendsetter

deepika's wardrobe in yeh jawaani hai deewani though like a trendsetter I've craved this dress more than anything else in my life pic.twitter.com/CRSkE2Z5Qh — pari (@apparitionnow) May 31, 2021

The imagery

yeh jawaani hai deewani's cinemagraphy is so aestheticlly pleasing pic.twitter.com/dISjtSgUK0 — taani. (@tanuuuxx) May 30, 2021

The Demand

The last Hindi film I remember to have a huge demand for tickets even on the weekdays in Chennai was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. pic.twitter.com/J0tLHrsTwv — Chay. (@illusionistChai) May 31, 2021

The Inspiration

Eight years ago today, my mum and I watched the first-day second show of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and she got so inspired by Farooq Sheikh’s character that she decided to send me off to London to study. No kidding. — Shefali Saxena (@shefalisaxenaa) May 31, 2021

The Comfort

Yeh jawaani hai deewani is my ultimate comfort movie from now on ❤️ — مریم (@MARIAMHARTTISHA) May 23, 2021

We all have our reasons

yeh jawaani hai deewani is so cringe now that I re-watch it😭😭 — Nirvan Simon (@nirvan_simon) May 28, 2021

AWWWW!

Celebreating 8 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ... Aur Yaha Humari Jawaani ki Covid ne Essiiii Kii Tesiiiii Karkeeee Rakhiiii Haiiiii🥴 — кнυsнннннннн🦋 (@Aroma0047) May 31, 2021

