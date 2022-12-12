RRR has won numerous accolades and the latest one is for the Best Original Score by MM Keeravani. He has been honoured by Boston Society of Film Critics for delivering best music. Hildur Guðnadóttir is the first runner-up for Women Talking in the best music category. LA Film Critics Awards 2022: MM Keeravani Wins Best Music for RRR; SS Rajamouli is First Runner-Up for Best Director.

Boston Society Of Film Critics Awards 2022

WINNER, Best Original Score: RRR (by M. M. Keeravani) Runner Up: WOMEN TALKING (by Hildur Guðnadóttir) — Boston Society of Film Critics (@TheBSFC) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)