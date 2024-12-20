SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR created a global cinematic sensation, winning the Oscar Awards 2023 for Best Original Score for the song 'Naatu Naatu'. The Telugu epic captivated audiences worldwide with its action, visuals, and gripping story. Now, RRR: Behind and Beyond, is a film released in theatres on December 20 and it will later be available on Netflix. The documentary reveals the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the cast and crew, showcasing everything from intense stunts to the emotional depth of the characters, allowing fans to appreciate the film's monumental effort. RRR’s Daring Stunts Shine at Oscars 2024 in Tribute to Stunt Community; Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Also Featured at Award Show (Watch Videos).

RRR: Behind and Beyond Trailer

