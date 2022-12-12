The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has announced the awards for the Best Music/Score and Best Director, Runner-up for 2022. The award for the two categories has gone to MM Keeravani for RRR and director SS Rajamouli has been categorized as a runner-up for the same movie. Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards BEST DIRECTOR Winner: Todd Field.

Take a look:

Award for the Runner-Up Position

Best Director, Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli #LAFCA — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (@LAFilmCritics) December 11, 2022

Award for the Best Music Score

Best Music/Score, Winner: M.M. Keeravani, RRR #LAFCA — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (@LAFilmCritics) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)