Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has turned out to be the biggest hit of 2024 in India. According to a recent update from the makers, the Telugu movie, which was released on December 5, has crossed INR 1400 crore globally. Amid this, another update emerges regarding the movie. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has set a jaw-dropping record by selling over 15 million tickets on BookMyShow by the 11th day of its release. With this remarkable feat, the movie surpasses biggies like RRR (13.4 million) and Kalki 2898 AD (13.14 million). ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Starrer Breaks Records As the First Indian Film To Exceed INR 100 Crore Gross Worldwide on Day 10.

‘Pushpa 2’ Sells Over 15 Million Tickets on BookMyShow Within 11 Days!

