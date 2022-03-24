BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok has tested positive for COVID-19. The South Korean songwriter has self-quarantined himself and undergoing treatment at home. He got diagnosed with COVID-19 despite taking all three doses of vaccine. BTS’ Suga aka Min Yoongi Tests COVID-19 Positive, Showing No Symptoms As of Now, Confirm Big Hit Music.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)