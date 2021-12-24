BTS rapper, Min Yoongi, also known by his stage name SUGA, has been tested positive for Covid-19, during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea. BTS's agency, Big Hit Music, verified the news by publishing a statement on Weverse.

Watch The News Here:

[WEVERSE] 211224 @BTS_twt BTS SUGA was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23. 🔗 (https://t.co/N5ghZb4ANa) pic.twitter.com/XXpW0ASpET — BTS UPDATES⁷ | @BTSdailyinfo (@BTSdailyinfo) December 24, 2021

